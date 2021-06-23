Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 86,700 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,767,172.55.

RRD stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $11,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $3,971,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

