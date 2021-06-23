Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $125,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

