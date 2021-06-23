China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.

China CITIC Bank stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

