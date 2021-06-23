China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.649 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56.
China CITIC Bank stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
