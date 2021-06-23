Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $41.71 on Major Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $44,945.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $41.71 or 0.00120254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00021453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00648388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00041623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00079384 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

