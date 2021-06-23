Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

