CIBC Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AP.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.93.

AP.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,917. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$46.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

