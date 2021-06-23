Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $568.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.17 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Piper Sandler cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XEC opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

