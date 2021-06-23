Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,184 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.56. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

