Citigroup Inc. Purchases 10,708 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

