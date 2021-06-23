Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,449 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

