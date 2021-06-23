Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $4,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.