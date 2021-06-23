Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Head to Head Contrast

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 5 5 1 0 1.64

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.81, indicating a potential downside of 12.84%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 26.79% 10.19% 1.23% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 4.65% 2.27% 0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.77 $32.19 million $2.00 11.37 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.81 $551.73 million $0.08 162.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

