ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

PINS traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,872,615. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,764 shares of company stock worth $49,834,666 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

