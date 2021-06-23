ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 94,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,710. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

