ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI traded up $9.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.87. 36,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,817. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

