Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 324,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,400,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 815,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

