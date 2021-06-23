Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.22.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

