Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Down 4.2%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 37 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $646.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

