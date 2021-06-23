Cloudbric Trading 43.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $80,687.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 43.7% against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

