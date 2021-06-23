Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 602,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 36,082,297 shares.The stock last traded at $13.61 and had previously closed at $12.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $78,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $38,875,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $85,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at $539,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

