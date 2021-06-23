CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,888 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

