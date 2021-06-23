CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.