Cocos-BCX (COCOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.66 Million

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $20.00 million and $4.66 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00636491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Cocos-BCX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx . The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

