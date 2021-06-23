Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Codexis worth $143,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,885 shares of company stock worth $2,460,003. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

