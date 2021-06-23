Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNT stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

CGNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

