Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.77 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 87,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,629. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

