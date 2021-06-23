Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $442,264.69 and approximately $568.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00623746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00078713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00040043 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

