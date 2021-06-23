Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

