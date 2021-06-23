Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.40

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 49571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

CLNY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

