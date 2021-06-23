Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 986 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 107,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

