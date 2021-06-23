Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 25,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

