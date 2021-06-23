Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $51,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,340. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NXRT opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

