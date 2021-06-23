Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $753,000 Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

