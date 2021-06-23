Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $611,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

