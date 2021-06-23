Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

