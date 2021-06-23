Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 409 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perrigo by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

