Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,787. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

