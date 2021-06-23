Community Bank of Raymore Sells 440 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 28,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in Apple by 236.7% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 6,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

