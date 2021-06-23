Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

