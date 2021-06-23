Comparing BigCommerce (BIGC) & Its Rivals

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BigCommerce to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BigCommerce alerts:

This table compares BigCommerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BigCommerce and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2163 11362 21231 607 2.57

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 6.32%. Given BigCommerce’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -59.75 BigCommerce Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.68

BigCommerce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BigCommerce rivals beat BigCommerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.