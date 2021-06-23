Comparing LENSAR (LNSR) & The Competition

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LENSAR to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.85 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.09

LENSAR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LENSAR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 900 3828 7062 188 2.55

LENSAR presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.31%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LENSAR beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.