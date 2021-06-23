Comparing The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 1.74 $503.47 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 14.85% 17.67% 2.39%

Volatility & Risk

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Ziegler Companies and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $69.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

