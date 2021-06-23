Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

