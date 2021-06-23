Compass Point Upgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to “Buy”

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.01 on Monday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.