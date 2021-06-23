Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

