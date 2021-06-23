Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.25 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $468.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

