Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.93. 19,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $64,317,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 78.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.