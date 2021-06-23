Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.31

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 3472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.43 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

