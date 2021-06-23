Contrasting Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Marriott International has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $10.57 billion 4.34 -$267.00 million $0.18 785.56 Bally’s $372.79 million 6.11 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -595.78

Bally’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marriott International. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marriott International and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 8 10 0 2.56 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marriott International presently has a consensus price target of $132.39, indicating a potential downside of 6.37%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $70.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Marriott International.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International -3.77% -57.49% -0.47% Bally’s -1.60% 3.32% 0.55%

Summary

Bally’s beats Marriott International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Westin, Renaissance, Le MÃ©ridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of February 23, 2021, it operated approximately 7,600 properties under 30 hotel brands in 133 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of April 13, 2021, it owned and operated 12 casinos that comprise 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables, and 3,342 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across eight states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

