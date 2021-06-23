Contrasting Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84% Alamos Gold 26.01% 6.22% 4.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Golden Minerals and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 1 4 8 0 2.54

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 109.21%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 78.10%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 17.90 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -8.88 Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.18 $144.20 million $0.40 19.93

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

